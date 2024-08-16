Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.12, Zacks reports. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $88.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

Westport Fuel Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $7.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WPRT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

