Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Westwing Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a twelve month low of C$6.38 and a twelve month high of C$8.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47.

Westwing Group Company Profile

Westwing Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home and living eCommerce business. The company operates through two segments, DACH and International. It offers textiles, furniture, kitchen accessories, rugs, and home décor and accessories, as well as lighting, dining, and other products.

