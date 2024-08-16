Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Westwing Group SE (OTCMKTS:WTWGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Westwing Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WTWGF opened at C$6.47 on Friday. Westwing Group has a twelve month low of C$6.38 and a twelve month high of C$8.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.47.
Westwing Group Company Profile
