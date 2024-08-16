Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Major Shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp Sells 3,516 Shares

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $66,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 317,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, July 31st, Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,000 shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ WHLR opened at $2.68 on Friday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $1,130.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Free Report) by 62.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,041,184 shares during the period. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust comprises about 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.