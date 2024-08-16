WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Short Interest Up 46.4% in July

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the July 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of WHFCL stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22.

