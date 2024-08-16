Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Short Interest Update

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

WLFC stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.05. Willis Lease Finance has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

In related news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 2,000 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $132,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Rae Ann Mckeating sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total transaction of $132,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 6,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $412,402.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,237,333.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,996 shares of company stock worth $3,045,369 over the last ninety days. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

