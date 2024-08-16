WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Down 23.3% in July

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 836,500 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

WIMI stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 15,808 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

