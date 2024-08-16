WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,900 shares, a growth of 47.9% from the July 15th total of 191,900 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WiSA Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiSA Technologies stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,323,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1,211.56% of WiSA Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company's stock.

WiSA Technologies Price Performance

WiSA Technologies stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. WiSA Technologies has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $168.23.

WiSA Technologies Company Profile

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($5.35) earnings per share for the quarter. WiSA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 964.80% and a negative net margin of 807.54%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter.

WiSA Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems in the United States and Europe. The company offers wireless modules. It serves primarily to consumer electronics companies. The company was formerly known as Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WiSA Technologies Inc in March 2022.

