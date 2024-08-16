WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) Trading Up 0%

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFRGet Free Report)’s share price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39. Approximately 8,128,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,061,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFR. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,799,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,593,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury floating-rate securities. USFR was launched on Feb 4, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

