WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the July 15th total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of WISeKey International in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WISeKey International Stock Performance

About WISeKey International

WKEY opened at $2.15 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services.

