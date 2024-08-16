Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,338.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,338 ($17.08) and last traded at GBX 1,363 ($17.40), with a volume of 220304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,348 ($17.21).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.13) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.73) to GBX 2,150 ($27.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Wizz Air Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,409 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £140,900 ($179,902.96). 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
