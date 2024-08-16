Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,338.00

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,338 ($17.08) and last traded at GBX 1,363 ($17.40), with a volume of 220304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,348 ($17.21).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.13) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.73) to GBX 2,150 ($27.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,017.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.71, a PEG ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

In other news, insider Jozsef Varadi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,409 ($17.99) per share, with a total value of £140,900 ($179,902.96). 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

