Wolverine World Wide Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 10,052 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,800% compared to the average volume of 529 call options.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 4.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $425.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider Isabel Soriano sold 3,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total value of $44,461.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,348.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

