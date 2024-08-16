Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Update

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $76.14 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.