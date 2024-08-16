Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Wynn Resorts

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $76.14 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.19.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.84%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.70%.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.