Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 179.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS.

Xcel Brands Price Performance

XELB opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.41. Xcel Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

