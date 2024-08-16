XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Short Interest Up 29.7% in July

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the July 15th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

XChange TEC.INC Price Performance

NASDAQ:XHG opened at $1.05 on Friday. XChange TEC.INC has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28.

XChange TEC.INC Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

