Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83), Zacks reports. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 182.99%. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.54 million.

Xenetic Biosciences Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:XBIO opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.