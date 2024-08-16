Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on XRX

Xerox Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Xerox stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.58. Xerox has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a positive return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xerox by 155.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Xerox by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 30,127.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.