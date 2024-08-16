Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $535.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $20.90.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,378,102.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

