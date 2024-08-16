Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) CTO Leila Zhang Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) CTO Leila Zhang purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.36 per share, with a total value of $133,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,069.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Yum China Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $34.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 38.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after buying an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,073,000 after buying an additional 121,617 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after buying an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,777,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Yum China by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,256,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,135,000 after purchasing an additional 836,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

