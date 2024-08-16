Zacks Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital One Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Capital One Financial’s current full-year earnings is $13.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.01 EPS.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of COF stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.64. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

