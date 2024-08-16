Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a report released on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

CMS Energy Price Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $65.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $49.87 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.23.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

