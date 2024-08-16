Zacks Research Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEM. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bankshares set a C$104.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.14.

AEM opened at C$107.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.43 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$85.93. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$59.36 and a 1 year high of C$108.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 199.07%.

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$92.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,763,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total transaction of C$1,147,630.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,279 shares of company stock worth $4,091,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

