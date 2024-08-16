Zacks Research Comments on Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $1.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Armstrong World Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $365.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.36 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 17.92%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

NYSE AWI opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $68.35 and a twelve month high of $134.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

