Zacks Research Comments on Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.54 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.30.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $87.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -138.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.75. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $68.50 and a one year high of $105.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $411,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $411,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,450. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $138,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.