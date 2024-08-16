Zacks Research Comments on California Water Service Group’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for California Water Service Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

CWT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

Shares of CWT stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.63. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.47.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.78%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Insider Transactions at California Water Service Group

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,241.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $29,365.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,157.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock worth $141,590 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter worth about $282,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,025,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

About California Water Service Group

(Get Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.