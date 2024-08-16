Zacks Research Comments on Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ITW. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

ITW stock opened at $240.26 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $217.50 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.91.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

