Zacks Research Comments on NVR, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for NVR in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the construction company will earn $130.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $129.19. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $499.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $131.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $498.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $121.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $130.93 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $141.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $141.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $535.32 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $133.23 EPS.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVR. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

NVR Stock Up 0.3 %

NVR stock opened at $8,601.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8,018.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,759.61. NVR has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,700.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $246,031,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 56.0% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVR

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.