Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now forecasts that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research upped their price target on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

STRA opened at $95.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.54. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 2,650.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

