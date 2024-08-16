Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Hasbro in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.46. The consensus estimate for Hasbro’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.64 and its 200-day moving average is $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $2,802,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $713,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 469.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,037,000 after buying an additional 565,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

