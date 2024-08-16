Zacks Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.71 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $7.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $28.47 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $7.29 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $480.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $518.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $560.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $492.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.73 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HTLF Bank raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

