Zacks Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Centene’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.45 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.06 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

CNC stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.73. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $39.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Centene by 41.4% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Centene during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

