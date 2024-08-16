Zacks Research Weighs in on Iridium Communications Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.01 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of IRDM opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.71 and a beta of 0.65. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is presently 266.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scientech Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.4% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $519,000. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Management Company LLC now owns 695,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,505,000 after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 11,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $218,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

