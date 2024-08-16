Zenith Energy (LON:ZEN) Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Zenith Energy Ltd. (LON:ZEN – Get Free Report) rose 10.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.49 ($0.02). Approximately 71,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 106,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Zenith Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.18. The company has a market cap of £3.01 million, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.19.

Zenith Energy Company Profile

Zenith Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration and development of oil and natural gas in Tunisia, Italy, and the Republic of the Congo. It also engages in the production of oil, gas, and electricity assets in Africa and Europe. The company was formerly known as Canoel International Energy Ltd.

