Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jeremy Hofmann Sells 4,729 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 4,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $249,927.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,122.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $53.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

