Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CTO David A. Beitel Sells 3,199 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $169,035.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 168,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,370.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zillow Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,054,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,861,000 after buying an additional 1,730,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,096,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,901,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 420,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,832,000 after buying an additional 177,265 shares during the period. Finally, Selkirk Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selkirk Management LLC now owns 320,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.