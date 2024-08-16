Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Insider Dan Spaulding Sells 2,991 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG opened at $51.50 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

