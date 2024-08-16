ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Price Up 6.9%

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 63.49 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.79). 825,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 725,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.74).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 61.91 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 46.55. The firm has a market cap of £61.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,240.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21.

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

