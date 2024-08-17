1,255 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ITW opened at $241.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.75. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 775 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,018,062.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

