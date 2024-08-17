12,600 Shares in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:IMAR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 2.19% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, HFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IMAR opened at $26.20 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.87.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – March (IMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering the first 15% of losses over a one-year period starting March 1.

