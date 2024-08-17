193 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $231.99 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $232.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

