3,332 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Acquired by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $119.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.79 and a fifty-two week high of $124.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.45.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

