360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Insider Buys A$21,920.00 in Stock

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCFGet Free Report) insider Tony Pitt acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.48 ($3.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$21,920.00 ($14,421.05).

Tony Pitt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 13th, Tony Pitt purchased 8,561 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.30 ($3.49) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,373.30 ($29,850.86).
  • On Tuesday, May 28th, Tony Pitt purchased 1,819 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.25 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,549.75 ($6,282.73).
  • On Thursday, May 30th, Tony Pitt purchased 5,315 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.24 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,850.60 ($18,322.76).
  • On Monday, May 20th, Tony Pitt purchased 25,370 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.15 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,655.50 ($85,957.57).
  • On Friday, May 24th, Tony Pitt purchased 7,000 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$5.25 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,750.00 ($24,177.63).
  • On Thursday, May 16th, Tony Pitt bought 23,579 shares of 360 Capital Mortgage REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.16 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,667.64 ($80,044.50).

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.

