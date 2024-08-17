374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.
374Water Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of 374Water stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. 374Water has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $144.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of -0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25.
374Water Company Profile
