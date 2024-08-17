40,050 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 40,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,430,000. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.17% of Kinsale Capital Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $483.91 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $325.01 and a 12 month high of $548.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $409.26 and a 200-day moving average of $433.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $384.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

