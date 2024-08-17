4,155 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IJK stock opened at $89.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $87.71. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.63 and a 52 week high of $93.56.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.