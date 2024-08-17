60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.44 EPS

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SXTP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($1.44), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million.

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ SXTP opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.50. 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday.

About 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals

60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases in the United States. The company offers Arakoda for malaria preventative treatment. It also engages in the development of Tafenoquine (Arakoda regimen) that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for COVID-19 indications; Tafenoquine, which is in phase IIA clinical trials for babesiosis, fungal pneumonias, and candidiasis disease; and Celgosivir for respiratory viruses and dengue.

