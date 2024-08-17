9,799 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Purchased by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $211,000.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance
PNOV stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.
Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile
The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.
