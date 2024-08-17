AAON, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

AAON has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% per year over the last three years. AAON has a payout ratio of 11.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AAON to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON opened at $88.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 0.80. AAON has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AAON will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AAON shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded AAON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAON

Insider Activity at AAON

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 20,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $1,779,460.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,871.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,809 shares of company stock worth $7,588,793 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.