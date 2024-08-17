Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Short Interest Update

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,924 shares of company stock worth $98,415 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $43,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Accolade by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Accolade by 13.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Accolade has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 20.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCD. Barclays reduced their price objective on Accolade from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

