Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $134.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.80 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Accuray updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Accuray Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.29 on Friday. Accuray has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $227.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 511,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,021.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

Featured Stories

