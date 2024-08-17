Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41), Yahoo Finance reports.
Achilles Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ACHL opened at $0.73 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.32.
About Achilles Therapeutics
